MONTICELLO — North Laurel dominated at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle during its 10-0 shutout win over Wayne County on Tuesday.
The Lady Jaguars (3-0) connected on three home runs while Reagan Isaac tossed five shutout innings, surrendering only two hits, and finishing with six strikeouts.
“Another good early season game,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “We are getting good pitching and playing great defense right now. Two more double plays tonight.
“Reagan is pitching lights out right now,” he added. “Another good performance from her in the circle. She is hitting her spots and really giving us great effort.”
Bella Finley collected three hits at the plate, which included a home run, double, and a single. She drove in three runs, and scored twice.
Katie Sams delivered a home run, an RBI, and one run scored while Ellie Adams had a home run, and two RBI.
Senior Emily Sizemore had two hits, which included a double, while driving in two runs. She stole two bases, and scored twice.
Saige McClure connected on a run-scoring single while scoring once. Braylee Fawbush finished with a hit, and an RBI while Bella Sizemore, and Morgan Edwards each had a hit, and run scored apiece.
Isaac connected with a single while Emma Carl stole a base, and finished with a run scored.
“We got contributions from everyone in the lineup tonight including three home runs,” Edwards said. “Youngsters are really stepping up and hitting the ball well right now.
“We are like everyone else right now battling the weather and just trying to get into a good rhythm,” he added. “This weather makes it so difficult sometimes but I am happy that we have been able to play a couple days in a row. We have a lot of work to do but I like where we are right now. Go Jags.”
The Lady Jaguars will be back in action Thursday on the road against Whitley County. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
