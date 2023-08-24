SOMERSET — North Laurel ran into one of the top teams in the 12th Region on Thursday and dropped a 3-0 decision to fall to 3-2.
The Lady Jaguars saw their two-game win streak come to an end after dropping a 25-10, 25-11, and 25-17 decision to the Southwestern Lady Warriors.
“We knew coming into this year that we were going to play a tough schedule, and we played a tough opponent tonight,” North Laurel coach James Hendrix said. “Mitzi (Jones) does a great job with her girls at Southwestern and they came ready to play. They forced us out of system for most of the game, and when you compound that with the errors we made, it didn’t make for a good night. With that being said, the effort was there in the third set, and I am proud of the girls for not quitting. Tonight was a good learning experience for us.”
“We’ve got some things we need to work on before we face Jackson County on Monday, and I have faith we will be rested and ready.”
