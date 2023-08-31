RICHMOND — North Laurel battled until the end but came up short during Thursday’s road match against Madison Southern.
The Lady Jaguars (5-3) fell behind 2-0 before reeling off two sets to tie the contest at two apiece. The Lady Eagles did just enough in the fifth set to pull off the 3-2 win.
“"That was a tough loss,” North Laurel coach James Hendrix said. “It's difficult for these kids to get excited about out-of-region games, but they were ready today, and I am proud of them for that.
“We had excellent energy throughout the game and battled for every point,” he added. “We missed some opportunities in the first couple of sets and dug a hole, but we kept fighting and pushed it to five. We just made a couple of errors late that was the difference in the ballgame.”
Madison Southern won the first two sets by identical scores of 27-25 before North Laurel won the third and fourth sets by identical scored of 25-16. The Lady Eagles did just enough to win the fifth set, 15-10.
“It was a loss, but overall, I'm extremely proud of the girls tonight,” He drop said. “We'll keep building and keep moving forward. Go Jags.”
North Laurel will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Somerset Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.