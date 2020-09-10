LONDON — North Laurel’s season-opener didn’t go the way the Lady Jaguars had hoped on Thursday.
The Scott Croucher era opened with a three-set (25-20, 25-16, 25-13) loss to Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams.
The Lady Jaguars (0-1) lost a tight first set by five points before seeing Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams pull away during the second and third sets.
“We are missing two of our best defensive players right now, and it definitely showed tonight,” Croucher said. “We’ve had to change the lineup a couple times in adjustment and I think that really affected us. We looked like we hadn’t played together for long enough. A lot of mental mistakes and inconsistencies. We also were playing the first game of the year, and that always makes the nerves a little worse.
“We should come out better in the next few games, we should also get those key players back a few games later,” he added. “We will have to continue to fight through adversity through this entire season I’m sure, but we will grow and improve. I still see a lot of potential on this team. The goals haven’t changed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.