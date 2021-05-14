LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars dropped two close games on Thursday night, in a doubleheader against Madison Southern.
The pair of losses come just two days after a 1-0 loss to Pulaski County to give the Lady Jaguars three straight losses this week. That is after Doug Gregory’s squad reeled off nine straight wins at the end of April and early May.
In the first game against the Lady Eagles, North Laurel lost 7-5, after giving up an early lead. The Lady Jaguars started off the game strong, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, but Madison Southern proceeded to score two runs in the first, two in the second, and three more in the third, as they jumped out to a 7-3 lead to start the game.
North Laurel added a run in the top of the third and the top of the seventh innings, but it was not enough to complete a comeback, as they fell 7-5.
Rick Collett and Saige McClure each had two hits apiece for the Lady Jaguars in the first game. Hallie Proffitt and Bella Sizemore each had one hit. Sizemore also drove in two runs for North Laurel.
Coach Doug Gregory said some lineup changes may have hurt his team at the end of game one.
“Errors were the difference in the game. I think that finishing a game with a totally different lineup that we have been using hurt us, but Madison Southern is a good hitting team,” said Gregory. “We just couldn’t put hits together when we needed them. Bailee Root did a very good job in the circle when she came in. It was a tough loss, but we will overcome.”
The second game was much of the same for the Lady Jaguars. After Madison Southern scored two runs to open the game in the top of the first, North Laurel scored three in the bottom of the second to take an early 3-2 lead.
The Lady Eagles went on to score two runs in the top of the third and another in the top of the fourth, to reclaim the lead, and go up 5-3 after four innings played.
Both teams went scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings, before Madison Southern tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh, extending their lead to 7-4, with just three outs left in the game. The Lady Jaguars managed to score one run in the bottom of the inning, but couldn’t get it done, losing 7-5.
Emily Sizemore led the way for North Laurel at the plate in the second game, with two hits and one run driven in. Bella Sizemore had a double and drove in one run. Maddie Dagley, McClure, Colette, and Proffitt all had one hit each in the second game. ‘
Dagley pitched for the Lady Jaguars in game two, going for seven innings. She allowed nine hits and five earned runs while striking out 13 batters.
Gregory said the Lady Jaguars left far too many runners on base in the second game to pick up the win.
“Let me say that Maddie Dagley and Braylee Fawbush did an outstanding job working the dish in this game. However, having 16 at-bats with runners in scoring position and only getting two hits in that situation hurts you,” said Gregory. “Anytime you leave 12 runners on the bases, it’s not an ideal situation. We just could not get our rhythm in the batter's box tonight. We have been here before and we will respond. I have all the faith in the world in this team’s ability.”
