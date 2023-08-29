WILLIAMSBURG — The scoreboard might have shown North Laurel handing Williamsburg a 3-1 loss in 13th Region volleyball action, but the game was a battle until the end.
The Lady Jaguars did just enough to pull out an 18-25, 25-15, 25-23, and 25-18 win over the Lady Yellow Jackets.
The win improved North Laurel to 5-2 while Williamsburg fell to 6-5.
“We are happy to escape with a win tonight,” North Laurel coach James Hendrix said. “The score isn’t indicative of how much of a battle tonight was. Williamsburg came ready to play and took advantage of a lot of our errors. They played solid all night. The girls are working hard, and we’ll keep pushing as we head to Madison Southern on Thursday.”
Williamsburg coach Dirk Berta was pleased with his team’s effort.
“The girls played with a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” he said. “They gave great effort throughout the entirety of the match. Credit to North Laurel and their players and coaches for the way they played tonight as well.
Monday’s Game
Despite seeing his team having to deal with sickness this past week, North Laurel coach James Hendrix was pleased to see his Lady Jaguars turn in an impressive effort during Monday’s 49th District matchup with Jackson County.
North Laurel improved to 4-2 overall, and a perfect 2-0 against 49th District teams, after defeating the Lady Generals in only three sets.
“Happy to get a win against a district foe,” Hendrix said. “We’ve been dealing with sickness, and I was unsure how we would respond after last week’s loss to Southwestern, but we bounced back and played solid volleyball for three sets.
“Reagan Isaac continues to be a bright spot in our offense, picking up 14 kills and adding a few blocks on the defensive side,” he added. “Jane Locke was outstanding serving with six aces and added seven kills. Emma Parman added 12 kills as well. It was a solid team effort tonight, and we’re happy to go home with a win.”
North Laurel cruised to a 25-14 win in the first set before picking up a 25-15 victory in the second set. The Lady Jaguars secured the win with a 25-19 victory in the third set.
Thursday’s Game
North Laurel ran into one of the top teams in the 12th Region on Thursday and dropped a 3-0 decision to fall to 3-2.
The Lady Jaguars saw their two-game win streak come to an end after dropping a 25-10, 25-11, and 25-17 decision to the Southwestern Lady Warriors.
“We knew coming into this year that we were going to play a tough schedule, and we played a tough opponent tonight,” North Laurel coach James Hendrix said. “Mitzi (Jones) does a great job with her girls at Southwestern and they came ready to play. They forced us out of system for most of the game, and when you compound that with the errors we made, it didn’t make for a good night. With that being said, the effort was there in the third set, and I am proud of the girls for not quitting. Tonight was a good learning experience for us.”
