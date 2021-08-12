LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguar Soccer team suffered its second loss in a row in regular-season play for the first time since 2018 after falling to Danville on Thursday, 5-1.
The Lady Jaguars have been outscored 9-1 so far this season while standing at 0-2.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Monday on the road against crosstown rival South Laurel at 6 p.m.
The game was scoreless for the first 32 minutes before Danville’s Holly Helmers scored to give the Lady Admirals a 1-0 lead. Makayla Mastin’s goal with a minute remaining in the first half tied the game at one apiece going into the locker room at halftime.
Danville took control of the game by scoring just a minute and a half into the second half to take a 2-1 advantage. The Lady Admirals added three more goals to secure their four-goal win over North Laurel.
