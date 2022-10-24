London, KY (40741)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.