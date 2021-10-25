After defeating the North Laurel Lady Jaguars on Monday night, the Corbin Lady Redhounds will compete for their fifth straight regional title their next time on the court.
It’s no surprise that Corbin is sitting in this position. They have not lost to another 13th Region opponent since October 2018, and they have won six district titles and four regional titles in a row. This season, they have a record of 14-0 against region opponents and have only lost just one set within the region.
The win over North Laurel on Monday sets up a rematch between Corbin and Whitley County in the regional championship that will be played on Tuesday. The two teams have met three times this season, with Corbin winning all three matches and taking nine out of 10 sets played.
Corbin Coach Vanessa Ross said that playing Whitley County in the finals allows both teams a chance to play their best.
“Our girls are ready to see Whitley again tomorrow. We have to come out and be ready to play, making smart choices with the ball and having energy,” said Ross. “Anytime Corbin plays Whitley, it brings the best out in both teams. Tomorrow will boil down to which team has their head on straight and wants it, and is willing to put up a fight.”
The last 13th Region team to win a regional title was the Lady Colonels, all the way back in 2016, when they knocked off the Lady Redhounds. That history and rivalry between the two teams will have emotions running high tomorrow.
“Tomorrow’s game comes with a lot of emotions for many different reasons because someone’s season is ending,” said Ross. “Someone else will continue to the state tournament.”
