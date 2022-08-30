North Laurel just couldn’t get over the hump when they suffered a 1-0 setback to Lincoln County Monday evening.
Defense dominated most of the game as the Lady Jaguars had trouble finding the back of the net. They did have some shots that just barely missed, though, including one by Makayla Mastin that was mere inches from a score.
The Lady Patriots eventually got one to go through for their team as Payton Bird’s goal made the score 1-0 in favor of Lincoln County with about 3:39 left in the first half.
In the second half, the strong defensive play continued on both sides as neither team scored any more goals, allowing Lincoln County to hang on for the 1-0 win over North Laurel.
The loss drops the Lady Jaguars to 2-1 on the season. They will try to bounce back Thursday when they host George Rogers Clark.
