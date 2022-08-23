There was one simple thing that changed between the two games against Somerset on Saturday – the Lady Jaguars grew a little.
“They just needed a good win to grow from,” said North Laurel Coach James Hendrix following the team’s second place finish in the McCreary Central Invitational on Saturday. “These girls don’t really know how good they are and today showed them that.”
After muscling their way past Barren County 2-1, and Perry County Central 2-1, the Lady Jaguars ran into an undefeated on the season Somerset team in pool play. North Laurel struggled to keep pace with the Lady Jumpers falling 25-16 in each set. That setback forced them to face another undefeated in tournament play in host McCreary Central.
The Lady Jaguars were familiar with the Lady Raiders having beaten them 2-0 in their home opener earlier in the week and had the exact same success topping them 25-19, 25-19 to set up a rematch with Somerset for the championship.
“That was a good win for us,” said Hendrix. “These girls just needed that win to grow from and that is what they did today.”
This time around Somerset had their hands full as North Laurel kept pace until the very end, before eventually falling 25-21 in the first set. In fact, the match was so close it had four lead changes and five ties by the time they last tied at 13-13. and this was after Somerset jumped out to a quick 5-2 lead.
The teams traded points throughout the last half of the match with Somerset going up by as much as four before the Lady Jags closed the gap to a pair of points at 21-19. After three straight Lady Jumpers points, Somerset was on the very of a set win with a 24-19 lead, but North Laurel looked to be closing the gap to 24-21 before falling.
The Lady Jags jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead to take control early in the second set before Somerset hopped back to tie the match 9-9 before taking their only lead of the set. The two traded points before tying for the second and last time at 16-16. North Laurel pulled ahead by as much as four while Somerset went on a roll cutting the lead to 21-20.
It was all North Laurel from there as North pulled away for the 25-21 win forcing a third set for the tournament championship, which turned out to be the most exciting one of the tournament.
After Somerset jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead, North Laurel came out of a timeout and hopped right back in the match seven of the next 10 points to tie it up at 9-9. The Lady Jumpers then reeled off four straight points to pull nearer to victory before the Lady Jags clawed back, pushing it to 14-12. Somerset then closed things out, 15-12 to hand North second place on a day that would see them finish 3-2 with those blemishing coming at the hands of undefeated Somerset.
“Overall, it was a good day for us,” said Hendrix. “These girls grew up here today and it showed in our last match. This was a good day for us.”
