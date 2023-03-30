WINCHESTER — North Laurel’s bats were red-hot on Thursday.
The Lady Jaguars scored at least 10 runs in a game for the sixth time this season during their 14-8 victory over George Rogers Clark.
North Laurel coach Chris Edwards received solid production from Emily Sizemore, who delivered three hits, and two RBI while scoring once.
Katie Sams also impressed again with three hits, four RBI, and three runs scored. Sizemore and Sams led North Laurel with 15 hits apiece this season.
“We bounced back after a tough loss Tuesday,” Edwards said. “It took us a couple innings to find our swings tonight. Of course the credit for keeping us off balance goes to GRC.
“We gave up a few runs tonight but we have to find a way to win games where the other side is hitting it, too,” he added. “We did play excellent defense tonight and made every play that we should have. Katie Sams and Emily Sizemore with three hits a piece. When they go like that we can be pretty good. One more game tomorrow if the weather permits and then we are headed south for spring break. Really looking forward to that, but we have Lincoln County tomorrow. Go Jags.”
Saige McClure delivered a triple, two RBI, and also scored twice while Ellie Adams finished with a hit and an RBI.
Bella Sizemore had a hit and scored once while Emma Carl scored twice and stole two bases.
Bella Finley had a double and scored twice while Morgan Edwards scored in the win.
Carl tossed five innings, allowing nine hits, and six earned runs while striking out four batters. Reagan Isaac came in relief and pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out a batter.
