ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars showed no affects of a 12-day layoff during their stay in Georgia.
The Lady Jaguars (7-2) reeled off three straight wins, which included Friday’s 55-39 victory over Murray County, Ga., to capture the ASA Christmas Clash.
North Laurel jumped out to a 19-8 advantage in the first quarter, and never looked back in the win.
Mahan’s squad led 30-20 at halftime, and 42-28 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring Murray County, 13-11, during the fourth quarter to secure the win.
“Murray County was a good and disciplined team,” Mahan said. “I’m proud of my girls for stepping up and making a run every time that Murray would begin to challenge us. We had numerous mistakes but still found a way to respond. Our defense is still making too many mistakes but at the same time Murray County averages around 70 points a game and we held them to 39.”
Chloe McKnight led the way with 22 points. She scored 10 of those in the game’s final eight minutes. Emily Sizemore added 11 points while Brooke Nichelson finished with 10 points. Jaelyn Black, and Bella Sizemore each finished with six points apiece.
Emily Sizemore, Nichelson, McKnight, and Bella Sizemore were named to the All-Tournament team.
“I’m proud of our girls who made the all tournament team,” Mahan said. “All of our girls contributed to these three wins. I especially thought Jaelyn Black could have easily been on the All Tournament team as well. I’m just glad my team doesn’t ever care to much about the individual accolades and just celebrated each others success and our team wins.”
Things don’t get any easier for North Laurel with a road game scheduled against Pulaski County on Tuesday, and then a home game against Leslie County on Thursday. The Lady Jaguars will travel the following day, and play at Clay County.
