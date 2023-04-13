RICHMOND — Chris Edward’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars looked like they were going to cruise to an easy win after building a 6-0 advantage heading into the bottom of the fifth during Thursday’s game against Madison Southern.
But then, the wheels almost fell off.
The Lady Jaguars had to hold off a furious rally from the Lady Eagles that saw Madison Southern send the game into extra innings before North Laurel finally pulled out a 9-8 win with two runs in the top of the eighth.
“Another good win for us tonight,” Edwards said. “The two games we’ve had since we got back from Florida have been kind of ugly. We had 19 hits tonight including seven extra base hits, but we only scored nine runs. We have not been able to get the big two-out hit this week.”
Reagan Isaac, Haley Cooper, and Emma Carl each threw for the Lady Jaguars with Cooper getting the win while Carl got the save.
“Reagan Isaac started for us tonight and threw well, only giving up four runs,” Edwards said. “Haley Cooper and Emma Carl also threw tonight and both threw well. Haley came into the game in a tight spot and threw some ground balls but our defense didn’t support her like we had been. She has been very good. Emma came in and shut them down in the 8th. Good job by all of them.”
Katie Keen and Bella Sizemore both went 4-for-4 at the plate with Sizemore driving in two runs and scoring once while Keen drove in a run and scored once.
Emily Sizemore drove in two runs after connecting with two hits which included two RBI while Carl also hit a home run and finished with three hits, two RBI, and three runs scored.
“Offensively, eight of the nine girls had multiple hits,” Edwards said. “We had home runs from Emily Sizemore and Emma Carl. Like I said, all we were missing tonight was a couple of big hits with runners in scoring position.
“I’m still proud of my girls, I still like where we are,” he added. “Back to work tomorrow at home. Go Jags.”
