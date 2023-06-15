LONDON — Despite having one of the best records (31-4) and RPIs in the state, North Laurel’s season came to an abrupt end after losing to crosstown rival South Laurel in the first round of the 13th Region.
However, North Laurel coach Chris Edwards expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance throughout the season.
“We had a good season,” he said. “Considering the overall youth of our team, 31 wins is certainly a great achievement. Although we are disappointed with how it ended, we are more than happy with how we played for the majority of the season.”
Edwards also highlighted the progress his team made throughout the season, particularly with their pitching.
“These seasons can be long and grueling, but I was especially happy with our pitchers and how they developed and competed,” he said. “All three of them are young and talented, and they were fantastic all year.”
He also mentioned the Lady Jaguars’ Florida trip as a turning point in the season, where they played and competed against some of the best teams, and found ways to win despite injuries and sickness.
Despite the disappointment of not winning the region title, Edwards believes his team can build on its accomplishments next season.
With 16 of their 18 postseason roster players being sophomores or younger, he sees potential for growth and development.
“We have a bunch of talented girls, and it may be that we have to try different things to fill the void left by Emily’s (Sizemore’s) graduation. But we are definitely going to miss her, and she’ll be difficult to replace,” he said.
Edwards also acknowledged the team’s academic and community service achievements, maintaining a North Laurel varsity sports best 3.93 GPA, and participating in several community service projects, which earned them an award during the Jags awards.
He expressed his gratitude to Coach Ratliff, Mr. Black, the administration and support staff at North Laurel, parents, families, and sponsors for their continued support.
