The North Laurel Lady Jaguars have been on a roll as of late, and that momentum continued when they put a 21-5 shellacking on the Clay County Lady Tigers on Tuesday night.
Entering the night, the Lady Jaguars had won five of their last seven games. In those wins, North Laurel scored double digit runs and averaged over 18 runs per game in all five of those games.
On Tuesday, the Lady Jaguars upped their game, scoring a season-high 21 runs against Clay County on the road.
Coach Chris Edwards said his team just continues to stay focused and take care of business at the plate, like they have the past couple of weeks.
“Offensively, we did some really good things. Emily Sizemore is just being Emily and that’s really good for us. Just as important are the hits up and down the lineup from everyone - multiple hits from several girls,” said Edwards. “We also played some small ball and ran the bases well tonight. I made a couple of mistakes coaching the bases and got runners thrown out trying to get an extra base. I’ll own those mistakes because I like us to play aggressively.”
Leading the way on the mound for North Laurel was the dynamic duo of Hallie Proffitt and Bailee Root. The pair teamed up to allow just five runs in the win.
Edwards complimented Proffitt and Root on their pitching and said they also had a great defense behind them.
“It was a good game by our girls, and quality pitching performances from both Hallie Proffitt and Bailee Root,” said Edwards. “Defensively, we caught everything that we should have. I don’t want to jinx anything, but the defense is coming along as the season progresses.”
The victory gave North Laurel their first district win of the season. They will take on Jackson County next month in hopes of clinching the No. 1 seed for the district tournament.
“It’s always nice to get a district win,” said Edwards. “One of our goals is to win the regular season in the district and be the No. 1 seed. Tonight was the first step in getting that done.”
With the win, the Lady Jaguars are now 9-8 on the year. They will take on Madison Central at home on Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.