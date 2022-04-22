LONDON — The defending 13th Region champion North Laurel Lady Jaguars continue to hit stride, knocking off Garrard County, 6-2, on Friday.
Chris Edwards’ squad fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning before scoring two runs in the bottom half of the first and never looking back.
The Lady Jaguars (12-10) added two runs in the fourth inning and followed with two runs in the fifth inning before seeing the Lady Golden Lions score a run in the top of the sixth inning.
“It was another good win for us,” Edwards said. “We played great defensively tonight — no errors and that’s what we have to do, especially in the postseason.
“Garrard is a good team,” he added. “They play small ball and move people around. We were able to limit their base runners because of another good pitching performance and again, we caught everything we should have.”
Hallie Proffitt got the win for North Laurel, allowing eight hits and two earned runs while going the distance. She also finished with six strikeouts.
Ellie Adams turned in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in two runs and scoring once. Baylee Root collected two hits while driving in three runs and scoring once. Emily Sizemore turned in a 3-for-4 effort while scoring twice. Bella Sizemore had two hits and scored once while Saige McClure, Proffitt, and Braylee Fawbush each delivered a hit apiece.
“We finally got a couple of two-out hits with runners on base,” Edwards said. “It seems like in these close games that’s what we have been missing. We got them tonight and that was the difference.
“Now it’s on to next week,” he added. “South Laurel on Monday is going to be another big challenge for us. We are looking forward to it.”
North Laurel will be back in action Monday on the road against cross-town rival South Laurel. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.