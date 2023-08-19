LONDON — With another year under their belts, North Laurel coach Joel Prichard is excited to see what his Lady Jaguar girls golf team can accomplish this season.
Led by senior Mea Anderson, sophomore Lily Kate Chesnut, and seniors Anna Storm and Charlotte Griffin, the team boasts a wealth of experience from last year’s squad.
“I have seen tremendous improvement in Mea and Lily’s game since last year,” Prichard said. “They have been working hard and it shows. I believe they will be key players for us this season.”
In addition to the returning players, North Laurel has also added sophomore Riley Vickers, who has shown great promise despite only playing golf for a few months.
Prichard believes Vickers will push the older girls early in the season and expects her to round out the top five.
“Maddie Belle Brewer has also joined us,” Prichard said. “Although she is new to our team, she has been taking lessons for a couple of years. We are anxious to see how our new girls respond to the pressure of playing in our matches.
Prichard has loaded North Laurel’s schedule with matches against all the area teams, as well as several tournaments to prepare for the regional tournament.
Prichard believes that the success of the season will depend on how the bottom half of the lineup performs.
“Golf is a sport that you can’t just put your clubs in the closet when your season is over and expect to be able to pick it right back up,” Prichard said. “So we will see how they respond.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.