LONDON — With the No. 1 seed in the 49th District Tournament on the line, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars took on the visiting Jackson County Lady Generals and came away with a 5-2 win and the top seed in the district.
It was the kind of win that it takes this time of year if a team is looking to make a postseason run, and the way North Laurel has been playing as of late, they are peaking at just the right time.
Entering the game, the Lady Jaguars had won eight of their past nine games and play as well as any team in the region. That is in large part due to stellar pitching and defense from Chris Edwards’ team.
On Thursday night, it was Hallie Proffitt who came up big for North Laurel. After surrendering two runs in the opening inning, Proffitt buckled down and gave up just one more hit for the remainder of the game. Proffitt ended the night with a complete game, allowing three hits and giving up two earned runs while striking out six.
Edwards praised Proffitt for her performance while adding that she had an incredible defense behind her.
“It was another great night for Hallie Proffitt on the mound. She only allowed three hits total and just one hit after the first inning,” said Edwards. “Our defense was on point, though. We caught everything tonight and we are such a better team when we do that. It makes everything better when we catch it like we did tonight.”
After the Lady Generals took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, North Laurel got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when a sacrifice fly from Madison Parman scored Bella Sizemore to cut the lead to 2-1.
North Laurel opened the bottom of the fourth with three straight singles from Proffitt, Bella Sizemore, and Katie Sams. Sizemore scored on an error from Jackson County to tie the game at 2-2, and a double from Ellie Adams brought Sams home to give the Lady Jaguars a 4-2 lead.
Emily Sizemore doubled two batters later, scoring Adams, and extending the lead to 5-2 to round out the scoring for North Laurel.
Bella Sizemore led the Lady Jaguars with a double and a single on the night. Emily Sizemore and Adams each finished with a double. Proffitt, Sams, and Saige McClure each had a single in the win.
Edwards said his team continued to battle until they had a breakthrough at the plate and put some runs on the board.
“It was a good win tonight and it accomplished our first goal of the season and that’s getting the No. 1 seed in the district tournament,” said Edwards. “Jackson County is a good team. Their pitcher did some nice things tonight. We were able to scratch out a run early and then put a big inning together in the fourth.”
