LONDON — North Laurel evened its record to 2-2 with a three-set victory over Oneida Baptist on Thursday.
The Lady Jaguars pulled out a 25-6, 25-22, and 25-10 victory while dropping the Lady Mountaineers’ record to 1-4 during the process.
“Overall, we played fairly well, tried a few extra things offensively, and made a few extra mistakes because of it, but are continuing to improve as a team,” North Laurel coach Scott Croucher said. “Our serving did very well across the board and that’s what won us the games,” he added. “We had a couple of players quarantined tonight and had a little different of a lineup, but everyone adjusted well and made for a good win.”
