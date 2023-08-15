LONDON — Both North Laurel and Williamsburg hooked up in what many thought was the match of the day in the region with two teams that were eager to get the season started.
The Lady Jaguars notched the win in a hard-fought battle, pulling away to a three-set victory over the Lady Yellow Jackets.
“We played really well as a team tonight, and I’m super proud of how the girls prepared,” North Laurel coach James Hendrix said. “These girls are putting in the hours, and it shows. Taylor Hoskins did an amazing job feeding our hitters, and it led to a huge game for Reagan (Isaac). I look forward to what this season holds for her. I think we got off on the right foot tonight and look forward to Whitley County on Thursday.”
The match was close in the first set before seeing the Lady Jaguars pull off a 25-20 victory.
North Laurel continued with the momentum in the second set, cruising past Williamsburg with a 25-14 win while picking up a 25-22 victory in the third set.
The Lady Jaguars will get another test Thursday at home against defending 13th Region champion Whitley County while the Lady Yellow Jackets will travel to play Jackson County on Thursday.
