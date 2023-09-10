LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars traveled to Tennessee this past weekend to gain more experience, and confidence before heading into a three-game home stretch that features games against Jackson County, Southwestern, and Corbin.
The Lady Jaguars turned in a 2-4 effort in the Rocky Top Classic while moving their record to 7-8 on the season.
"We had a fantastic time at the Rocky Top Classic this weekend,” North Laurel coach James Hendrix said. “The win-loss didn't come out as we had hoped, but the girls got some quality time together and continue to grow and bond, which is great.”
North Laurel picked up wins over Clarksville Christian (25-18, 25-7), and Seymour (25-14, 21-25, 15-12) while dropping matches to Cherokee Bluff (25-15, 25-18), Unicoi County (25-19, 25-18), Carter (25-15, 25-23), and Johnson County (26-24, 27-25).
“We came out strong on Friday despite the time constraints and rushed afternoon,” Hendrix said. “We played some tight games against solid teams and picked up a couple of wins.
“I'm still concerned about the number of errors we're making, as we are just handing games to teams right now,” he added. “Some of it is inexperience, some of it is lineup tweaking, some of it has to do with the level of competition we've played this year. We show signs of greatness, and we're going to continue to work on being more consistent and putting a full match together."
North Laurel will be back in action Monday at home against 49th District for Jackson County.
