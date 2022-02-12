LONDON — North Laurel accomplished a rare feat on Saturday, picking up two wins in one day.
The Lady Jaguars traveled to Franklin County and defeated Newport Central Catholic, 82-48, and then hopped back on the bus to play Red Bird a few hours later at home, and cruised to an easy, 85-38, win.
“Newport Central Catholic was a good team with a great scorer and some good shooters,” Mahan said. “We played one of our better games and you could see the girls really enjoying themselves.
“We didn’t play nearly as well against Red Bird but I believe fatigue began to set in some by then,” he added. “What today did do was really show some of the depth that we are beginning to build. Brooke Nichelson was out and Gracie McKnight, Jaelyn Black, and Mariella Claybrook all three played well.”
Saturday’s Games
North Laurel 85, Red Bird 38
The Lady Jaguars won their 31st 49th District game in a row by defeating Red Bird, 85-38, on Saturday.
Hailee Valentine became the all-time leading scorer in North Laurel girls’ basketball history, surpassing Kayla Bruner’s career total of 2,036 points.
Valentine finished with 28 points in the win while Jaelyn Black added 22. Emily Sizemore also scored in double figures finishing with 11 points.
North Laurel 83, Newport Central Catholic 48
North Laurel’s Chloe McKnight scored 24 points and Hailee Valentine added 22 points to help guide the Lady Jaguars to an 83-48 win over Newport Central Catholic on Saturday.
Jaelyn Black and Emily Sizemore also reached double digits in scoring with both players finishing with 12 points apiece.
North Laurel built a 16-11 edge in the first quarter and a 35-16 advantage at halftime before scoring 48 points in the second half en route to its 34-point victory.
