LONDON — North Laurel’s girls tennis team turned in a third-place effort during the North Laurel Girls Tennis Classic.
Manual won the event with 18 points while Assumption placed second with 16 points, and the Lady Jaguars finished third with 12.5 points. Casey County (12 points), Madison Southern (11), Ryle (11), Simon Kenton (9.5), and Hazard (6) rounded out the eight participating teams.
“Proud of the girls finishing third in our North Laurel Tennis Classic,” North Laurel coach Bobby Smith said. “We had some high quality teams participating. Manual and Assumption are two powerhouses from Louisville, Ryle and Simon Kenton from northern Kentucky had really strong doubles teams, Casey County always has a good team, Madison Southern has good depth, and Hazard is always in the mix out of the 14th Region.
“Eva (Clark) and Charlotte (Griffin) both earned third place finishes in their divisions. Erin (Cheek) and Jayci (Phelps) won the backdraw after losing a close one to a good team from Casey. and Meg (Brock) and Molly (Hamm) dropped two close ones before finishing the day strong with a win versus Hazard. Great competition for us and will serve us well as we move forward.”
North Laurel Girls Tennis Classic
1. Manual 18, 2. Assumption 16, 3. North Laurel 12.5, 4. Casey County 12, 5. Madison Southern 11, 5. Ryle 11, 7. Simon Kenton 9.5, 8. Hazard 6.
