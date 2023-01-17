MCKEE — North Laurel’s 37th consecutive 49th District win wasn’t as easy as many might have expected.
The Jackson County Lady Generals hung tough throughout Tuesday’s matchup with the Lady Jaguars finally pulling away in the final minutes with a 55-48 win.
“It’s becoming an annual event to not play well at Jackson County for us,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “We came out with no energy on defense and no focus on our game plan. Even through the bad play though we had some bright spots. Emily (Sizemore) showed her ability to score from midrange and create open shots for her team and Chloe (McKnight) did a good job battling the biggest team in our area. Mariella Claybrook is getting better each and every game. She is making a push for the starting lineup with her ability to rebound and defend.
“The fourth quarter, we finally started to get things together,” he added. “It shouldn’t take so long for us to get focused. I am not going to overreact though as I know our schedule will fix our problems. If we play like this against the teams we have the next few weeks, we will learn some hard lessons.”
North Laurel (12-4 overall, 3-0 vs. 49th District opponents) trailed at the end of the first quarter, 19-17, before taking a slim 28-26 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Lady Jaguars maintained a two-point lead (36-34) entering the fourth quarter before seeing Jaelyn Black score eight of her nine points during the final eight minutes to help North Laurel pull off the win.
Black nailed two key 3-pointers during the fourth quarter while Emily Sizemore added four points, and Brooke Nichelson finished with three points during the period.
Emily Sizemore and Chloe McKnight led the Lady Jaguars with 16 points apiece while Nichelson and Mariella Claybrook each finished with five points apiece, and Bella Sizemore added four points.
Abby Gilbert led Jackson County (14-4, 1-1) with 16 points while Kylee Shannon added 11 points. Maddie Curry finished with eight points while Kenady Ward had six points.
North Laurel will be back in action Friday at home against Clay County at 6 p.m. while Jackson County will host Oneida Baptist Thursday at 6 p.m.
Saturday’s game
A slow start didn’t keep North Laurel from almost pulling off a huge win during Saturday’s MLK Jr. Classic.
The Lady Jaguars spotted Notre Dame leads of 11 and eight points at the end of the first and second quarters, respectively, before fighting back to take the lead in the second half.
North Laurel couldn’t hold on though, dropping a slim 56-54 decision to the Pandas.
“Today is one of the games that will make us better,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “The length of Notre Dame bothered us early on and we were not mentally ready in the first quarter. The game plan was poorly executed, so I have to do better getting them ready and we seemed tight on offense. Brooke Nichelson being in foul trouble once again was a factor. She played a total of nine minutes, and she is too much of a factor on both ends for that to happen so much.
“This makes about the fifth game we have played poorly early on to eventually start playing in the third quarter,” he added. “Three of those games though, we worked so hard that physically and mentally we are exhausted by the end when we need to execute. We had multiple unforced turnovers tonight especially at the end, that we can’t overcome and that cost us today.”
Emily Sizemore led North Laurel (11-4) with 19 points while Bella Sizemore added 15 points, and Chloe McKnight scored 14 points.
“Chloe and Emily both had terrific games and you expect that from two of the best players around, but the two I was most impressed with was Bella Sizemore, who stepped up at key times in the game and Mariella Claybrook, who changes the game in so many ways with her length and athleticism,” Mahan said.
The Lady Jaguars are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday on the road against Jackson County. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
“I don’t believe many teams around our area plays the schedule we play, and I count on it to make us better,” Mahan said. “That’s what I am counting on again this year.”
