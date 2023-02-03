LONDON — After dropping a disappointing loss to Leslie County less than 24 hours prior, Eddie Mahan’s squad responded like good teams do by recording a 55-47 victory over Jackson County.
The win, which was North Laurel’s 40th straight in the district, improved the Lady Jaguars to 20-5 while securing the 49th District’s top seed with a 6-0 mark.
The Lady Jaguars have now won 31 straight games against the Lady Generals (16-6, 3-2) while notching at least 20 wins for the eighth straight season.
”While the final score wasn’t much different from the first game, I felt much better about our performance,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “We came out strong early on in the game, and outside of a few minor defensive mistakes, played well. After that I never felt like the game was in question.
“With every other team we play, we get to establish ourselves in the paint first through post touches or penetration,” he added. “Jackson County is the only team we have to establish our perimeter play first and then get to attack in the paint after. It’s sometimes harder to do that but it worked out tonight.
“What made this performance even better though is our girls fought through all for he emotions of a big senior night,” Mahan continued. “Emily Sizemore is a beloved player who has done so much for our program which made her senior night very emotional for my players and myself.”
North Laurel took control early by building an 18-12 lead in the first quarter behind 10 points from Brooke Nichelson, and six points from Bella Sizemore.
Nichelson led all scorers with 21 points while hitting four 3-pointers. Her 3-pointer combined with long range bombs by Mariella Claybrook, and Bella Sizemore allowed North Laurel to enter the locker room at halftime with a 30-23 advantage.
Nichelson added seven points in the third quarter while Chloe McKnight scored five of her 10 points to allow the Lady Jaguars’ cushion grow to 49-34 with eight minutes left.
Jackson County rallied in the fourth quarter with Kylee Shannon and Abby Gilbert each scoring four points apiece but the damage had been done.
Bella Sizemore joined Nichelson and McKnight in double figures with 10 points while Emily Sizemore added eight points.
Maddie Curry and Shannon each led the Lady Generals with 12 points apiece while Gilbert finished with 10 points.
North Laurel will be back in action at home Monday against Mercer County at 7:30 p.m.
