CAMPTON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars reached the 10-run plateau for the fifth time this season during their 14-6 road win over Wolfe County.
The Lady Jaguars are now sitting perfect at 6-0.
“Wolfe County has a nice team and their pitcher, Chloe Creech, really changes speed and spins the ball very well,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “We fought really throughout the first part of the game to adjust. We only led 2-0 through four.
“We started hitting in the fifth and ended with 14 hits on the night,” he added. “The girls really ran the bases well and we were able to push several runs across. A lot of credit to Wolfe County. They put four on the board and got back into the game but we responded with five runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth.”
Seventh-grader Emma Carl picked up her second straight win in the pitcher’s circle, throwing five innings while allowing only two earned runs, and finishing with two strikeouts. Reagan Isaac pitched the final two innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out two batters.
“We ran Emma back out to the mound tonight after she threw a great game Saturday,” Edwards said. “She gave us five good innings, allowed four runs, only two were earned. Reagan Isaac came in and finished it up. She pitched well again also.
“We made a couple of defensive mistakes that we normally don’t make, so we have to clean that up but another good night,” he added. “Very proud of my girls tonight. Back home tomorrow. Go Jags.”
Carl also done damage at the plate, connecting with a home run, and finishing with two hits while driving in two runs, and scoring twice.
Bella Sizemore had three hits at the plate, including a double while driving in two runs.
Saige McClure continued to swing a hot bat. She had a triple and a single while driving in four runs and scoring three times.
Emily Sizemore had two singles and a double along with two runs scored, an RBI, and a stolen base.
Katie Sams finished with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Haley Cooper turned in a single, two runs scored, and a stolen base.
Braylee Fawbush finished with a hit and two RBI while Morgan Edwards had a hit, Aubrey McCowan scored twice, Reeselyn Garland scored once, and Isaac drove in a run.
“Bella Sizemore with a big two-out hit in the first scoring two runs,” Edwards said. “Saige McClure was really good tonight with a bases clearing triple in the fifth. She had four RBI on the night. Emma Carl had two hits including a home run.”
