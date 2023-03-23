London, KY (40741)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.