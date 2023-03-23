LONDON — North Laurel ran its record to a perfect 4-0 while scoring at least 10 runs in a game for the fourth time this season.
The Lady Jaguars connected with 16 hits during Thursday's 13-2 win as Ellie Adams led the way with a three-hit, four-RBI effort. She also scored a run.
“We started pretty slow tonight but the credit for that goes to Whitley County,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “Coach (Angela) Singleton does a great job and she had her girls ready.
"We had 16 hits tonight from everyone in the lineup,” he added. “Big hit was Katie Sams in the fourth with a home run. Lots of credit to her for a great swing but also for the girls at the bottom of the lineup for being on base in front of her.”
The game was close for three innings with North Laurel holding a slim 3-1 advantage, but an eight-run fourth inning combined with a two-run fifth inning sealed the win for the Lady Jaguars.
Freshman Haley Cooper picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing nine hits and two earned runs while striking out a batter.
“Haley Cooper pitched a really good game,” Edwards said. “Gave up some hits but only two runs. She always makes a great pitch to get us out of any jam. Very happy with her performance tonight.
“Defense again was really good,” he added. “Whitley hit the ball really well tonight and we handled everything like we should. Proud of our defensive effort. I’ve said since I’ve had this job that if we make the plays we should and someone makes a great play, we will be in good shape. We did that tonight. We turned another double play tonight and Bella Sizemore made a great diving play in the fifth.”
Braylee Fawbush had two hits and two RBI while Katie Sams connected with her second home run of the season while finishing with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored. Emily Sizemore finished with two hits, three runs scored, an RBI, and a stolen base while Bella Sizemore had two hits and a run scored.
Cooper finished with two hits, and an RBI while Morgan Edwards collected a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Saige McClure finished with a double, and two runs scored while Bella Finley had a hit, and one run scored. Emma Carl, and Aubrey McCowan each scored a run apiece.
“Like I’ve said, we still have a long way to go,” Edwards said. “It’s a long season but I like where our team is right now. Go Jags.”
Ryhleigh Petrey, Amber Brown, and Jadynn Johnson each led Whitley County (1-5) with two hits apiece while Morgan Huddleston had a hit, and two RBI. Charley Chaney and Makenzie Lunsford each had a hit apiece.
“Tonight was a really good game until the three-run home run,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “We had a few costly base running mistakes as well. The girls did a better job of getting on base, now we just need to work on moving them around to get them to score.
“We are playing tough competition that will benefit us longer down the road,” she added. “Our coaching staff just wants our girls to believe in themselves as much as we believe in them.”
