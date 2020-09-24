Lady Jaguars remain unbeaten at 5-0

North Laurel's Madison Dagley and Olivia Rudder each scored goals in both of the Lady Jaguars' wins this past week.

 LesNicholson

LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguar soccer team continued their winning ways this past week by recording a 4-3 win over Madison Central on Monday, and a 4-0 victory over Somerset last Thursday.

The Lady Jaguars are now 5-0 and will be back in action Thursday on the road against Whitley County.

Monday’s Game

North Laurel 4, Madison Central 3

Makayla Mastin scored two goals during the Lady Jaguars’ 4-3 win over Madison Central while Madison Dagley and Olivia Rudder also scored.

Thursday’s Game

North Laurel 4, Somerset 0

Makayla Mastin added two goals while Olivia Rudder and Madison Dagley each scored one apiece to help lead the Lady Jaguars to an easy 4-0 victory over Somerset.

Keeper Ellisia Edwards recorded the shut out.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you