Lady Jaguars remain unbeaten at 5-0

LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguar soccer team continued their winning ways this past week by recording a 4-3 win over Madison Central on Monday, and a 4-0 victory over Somerset last Thursday.
The Lady Jaguars are now 5-0 and will be back in action Thursday on the road against Whitley County.
Monday’s Game
North Laurel 4, Madison Central 3
Makayla Mastin scored two goals during the Lady Jaguars’ 4-3 win over Madison Central while Madison Dagley and Olivia Rudder also scored.
Thursday’s Game
North Laurel 4, Somerset 0
Makayla Mastin added two goals while Olivia Rudder and Madison Dagley each scored one apiece to help lead the Lady Jaguars to an easy 4-0 victory over Somerset.
Keeper Ellisia Edwards recorded the shut out.
