North Laurel’s first game in almost two weeks turned out to be a 66-41 win over Georgia’s Adairsville High School.
The Lady Jaguars (5-2) showed some rustiness, according to coach Eddie Mahan, but they did enough to pull off the 25-point victory.
“We have only practiced once in the last eight days and it showed in the game tonight,” Mahan said. “I’m not upset as I knew we would have some rust.
"Emily Sizemore was solid as always though with 22 points and 12 rebounds," Mahan added. "The entire bench gave us good minutes but Mariellla Claybrook really showed some maturity tonight and stepped up.”
The Lady Jaguars finished with 11 3-pointers while Emily Sizemore led the way with a double-double, 22-point, 12-rebound effort.
Bella Sizemore and Brook Nichelson each added 11 points apiece while Mariellla Claybrook added seven points, and Jaelyn Black finished with six points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.