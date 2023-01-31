MANCHESTER — North Laurel captured its 39th straight 49th District win on Tuesday by defeating Oneida Baptist, 66-11.
The Lady Jaguars are now winners of eight straight while improving to 19-4 overall, and 5-0 against 49th District opponents.
Fourteen players scored for North Laurel in the 55-point win as Jaelyn Black led the way with 11 points while Emma Carl added 10 points.
Charity Carpenter led the Lady Mountaineers (1-16, 0-5) with three points.
“In games like tonight, the best thing to do is be able to work on your depth and your future,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Emily Sizemore, Brooke Nichelson, and Chloe McKnight sat this one out and rested for what’s important in the next couple of weeks.
“Every kid on our roster played, and they showed we have a good future in our program,” he added. “Our middle schoolers played the vast majority of the game and did well.”
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Thursday on the road against Leslie County with game time scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
