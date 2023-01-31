Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...A wintery mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Anticipate total snow accumulations of a half inch or less and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Bridges and untreated roads may become icy and slick. Slippery conditions could affect the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Kentucky can be found by visiting https://goky.ky.gov. &&