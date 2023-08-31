LONDON — Despite having to deal with sicknesses and being shorthanded for most of the season, Joel Prichard’s North Laurel Lady Jaguar golf team picked up a big win by shooting a 187, defeating Corbin, South Laurel, and Somerset.
“Really pleased with their play the last couple of weeks. We have seen improvement one through five,” Prichard said. “Mea Anderson and Lily Kate Chesnut are battling it out for that number one spot, it has been back and forth.
“Monday at Berea, they both played well with Mea shooting a 44 and Lily a 45,” he added. “Everyone played really well at our home match Tuesday against Corbin, South and Somerset with us shooting a team best for the season, a 187. Leading the way again was Mea and Lily both shooting a 42, Charlotte Griffin 51, and Anna Storm 52.
“We have been dealing with a lot of sickness and some of the kids play other sports, so we have been a little short handed this year,” Prichard continued. “Their scores are getting closer to where they should be going into the final stretch of our season.”
