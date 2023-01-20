LONDON — North Laurel’s dominance in the 49th District continued on Friday with a convincing 69-31 win over Clay County.
The Lady Jaguars have now won 38 straight games against 49th District opponents while stretching their win streak to 12 games against the Lady Tigers.
North Laurel’s 38-point margin of victory is the most the Lady Jaguars have ever beaten Clay County. Eddie Mahan’s squad is now 13-4 overall, and 4-0 against 49th District opponents while the Lady Tigers fall to 6-12, and 1-3.
North Laurel built a 21-11 lead in the first quarter before pulling away. The Lady Jaguars outscored Clay County, 21-5, in the second quarter while pushing their advantage to 42-16 at halftime.
Mahan’s squad wrapped up the win by outscoring the Lady Tigers, 27-15, in the second half.
Chloe McKnight led a balanced scoring attack for North Laurel, leading the way with 16 points. Bella Sizemore followed with 15 points while Brooke Nichelson (13 points), and Jaelyn Black (10) each scored in double figures.
Mackenzie Sizemore led the Lady Tigers with 11 points while Lauryn Sizemore added seven points. Sidney Jones, and Julia Collins each delivered five points apiece.
The Lady Jaguars will be back in action Saturday on the road at 2 p.m. against Frederick Douglas while Clay County will host Oneida Baptist at 7 p.m.
