LONDON — Some new faces will be joining the North Laurel girls cross country team this season, according to coach Rachel Gaynor.
“Even though we only had one senior girl last year, we had a few other girls who decided to try another fall sport,” she said. “So starting the season, we need to add some girls.”
Returning are Haiden Moses, Sienna Sizemore, and Riley Vickers.
“They have several years of varsity experience and will improve throughout the season and be very competitive by the regional meet,” Gaynor said. “We do have several new middle school runners, who we expect will improve each week and develop into a good middle school team.”
Gaynor said her team will have another competitive schedule that will have them prepared for the postseason.
“All the meets are not currently posted on Milesplit, so we are still in the process of finalizing it,” she said. “We look forward to working and seeing how the season progresses. Hopefully it will result in continued success at the region with both teams advancing to the state meet in late October.”
