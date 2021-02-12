LONDON — Fresh off its WYMT-Food City Mountain Basketball Classic championship win, North Laurel was looking to extend its win streak to six games on Tuesday.
To do so, the Lady Jaguars would have to defeat the same opponent they knocked off just four days earlier in the tournament.
After getting off to a slow start that saw North Laurel (13-2) hold a slim 33-30 advantage at halftime. The Lady Jaguars pulled away in the second half, outscoring Knott County Central, 41-21, to pick up a convincing 74-51 win.
“Tonight was not one of our better performances but a resilient team still finds a way to win,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “They have so many shooters and we were lazy on defense to begin the game. That led to Knott County shooting and playing we confidence, which is the last thing you want to give a shooting team. We did change up our defense though in the second half and began to get the stops we needed to start our run. After only outscoring them by three in the first half, we outscored them by 20 in the second. The impressive thing to me was that it was a defense we have never practiced and it has been my experience that most of my teams struggle when we throw something in last minute. “I could make excuses for us not playing well but I hate when teams do that,” he added. “We have to be ready to play well even when things don’t go our way or we are a little tired. It’s what resilient teams do and resilient teams become championship teams.”
The Lady Jaguars placed four players in double figures in scoring with Emily Sizemore scoring a game-high 21 points while Chloe McKnight added 18 points and 18 rebounds. Brooke Nichelson finished with 14 points while Hailee Valentine added 13 points and nine assists.
“I have to give credit to a lot of players tonight but I felt like the most consistent player was Emily Sizemore,” Mahan said. “She came out shooting another high percentage and finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, all while leading our team. Chloe McKnight had an 18-point, 18-rebound game, and honestly, I felt she was quiet most of the night. She doesn’t really understand how good she can be yet. Brooke Nichelson had another impressive defensive game and scored 14 points attacking the basket. Hailee Valentine, I think, was a little tired from her great performance last night and wasn’t shooting the ball very well but still had 13 points and a very impressive 9 assists.”
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Friday on the road against Jackson County. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
North Laurel 74, Knott Central 51
Knott Central 16 14 13 8 51
North Laurel 18 15 20 21 74
Knott Central (51) — Gayheart 2, Mullins 14, Fletcher 6, Maggard 13, Mason 13, Noble 3.
North Laurel (74) — Valentine 13, B. Sizemore 4, Nichelson 14, E. Sizemore 21, McKnight 18, McClure 4.
