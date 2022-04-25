A strong defensive performance from the North Laurel Lady Jaguars gave them the 13-0 shutout win over their cross-town rival South Laurel on the road on Monday night.
It was the first time in the history of the rivalry that one of the teams have won by as many as 13 runs. The last shutout win came in 2017, when the Lady Jaguars won 10-0 in the 13th Region championship.
It was really a superior performance from the North Laurel pitcher Hallie Proffitt and her defense that was the biggest difference in the game. Proffit pitched six innings, allowing just two hits and no runs, while striking out four batters.
North Laurel Coach Chris Edwards said his team made plays they should have made and a few that they had to make the extra effort on, to shut down the Lady Cardinals.
“I can’t say enough good things about our pitching and defense. We have been working so hard on both lately,” said Edwards. “I tell the girls before the games that if we make every play that we should and then someone steps up and makes a play that maybe we shouldn’t, then we are going to be in most games. Tonight, we got both.”
Not to be outdone, the North Laurel offense had one of their best games at the plate on the season. The Lady Jaguars accumulated 18 hits and drove in 10 runs in the win.
Madison Parman led the Lady Jaguars with two doubles and a single. Emily Sizemore had a triple and a single, while Bailee Root and Saige McClure had a double and two singles apiece. Bella Sizemore and Proffitt each doubled once.
Braylee Fawbush and Ellie Adams each single twice, while Katie Sams singled once. Rott led the team with three runs batted in, followed by McClure, who drove in two runs. Bella Sizemore, Fawbush, Parman, Adams, and Sam each drove in one run.
Edwards said it was a complete team effort from the North Laurel offense that saw every player in the lineup get at least one hit on Monday.
“Offensively, we had a bunch of hits again, up and down the lineup. We ran the bases very well again. South is a very good team and they are very well coached. I expect to see them again,” said Edwards. “Again, I’m really proud of how my girls responded tonight. Back to work with practice tomorrow and three more games this week.”
After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Jaguars put four runs on the board in the top of the second inning, then added two more runs in the top of the second, giving them a 6-0 lead. They extended their lead to 9-0 after three innings and ended the game with four runs in the top of the sixth, scoring four runs and winning 13-0 via the 10-run rule.
South Laurel struggled to get much going throughout the game. They had just two hits on the night - singles by Jaylyn Lewis and Katie Jervis.
Madison Worley and Jervis each spent time on the mound for the Lady Cardinals.
South Laurel Coach Carly Mink was disappointed in her team’s performance on Monday, but still believes in their ability to make progress this season.
“We didn’t play well in any aspect of the game tonight,” said Mink. “We are much better than this and I have faith we will bounce back and learn from the loss.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.