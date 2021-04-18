UNION — Doug Gregory’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars managed to split a pair of games on Saturday after picking up an 18-10 win over Notre Dame before falling to Ryle, 10-7, in their second game.
“In the Notre Dame game, Bailee Root did very well pitching,” Gregory said. “Madison Parman came in and got the save. I thought we hit the ball well. It was a total team effort for us. It was a good win for us against a very good team.
“We took the lead early and did really well against Ryle,” he added. “We had the lead up until the sixth inning. We played a lot of young players and we're proud of how everyone handled themselves tonight. We are building slowly, and playing competition we need to face to prepare for district and Region tournament play.”
Saturday’s Games
Game Two
Ryle 10, North Laurel 7
North Laurel led throughout its matchup with Ryle before falling late to the Lady Raiders, 10-7.
The Lady Jaguars held leads of 5-2, and 6-4 before Ryle scored two runs in each of the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to pull off the three-run victory.
Emily Sizemore turned in a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in a run and scoring twice. Bailee Root was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBI, and one run scored. Saige McClure and Bella Sizemore had two hits and an RBI apiece while Madison Parman, Hallie Norvell, and Hallie Proffitt each finished with a hit apiece.
Game One
North Laurel 18, Notre Dame 10
Hallie Proffitt turned in an impressive effort at the plate, leading North Laurel with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in five runs and scoring twice during the Lady Jaguars’ 18-10 victory over Notre Dame.
North Laurel finished with 15 hits as Braylee Fawbush turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort while driving in three runs and scoring once. Saige McClure followed with two hits, three RBI, and three runs scored while Bailee Root collected three hits, scored twice, and drove in a run. Bella Sizemore also had two hits and a run scored while Emily Sizemore finished with a hit, two RBI and a run scored. Hallie Norvell had a hit, three runs scored, and one RBI while Makayla Mastin scored three times.
Root started the game and pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs and three hits while striking out two batters. Madison Parman pitched the final two innings, surrendering eight hits and six earned runs. She finished with one strikeout.
North Laurel led 3-0 in the top of the second inning before Notre Dame tied the game at three apiece heading into the third inning.
The Lady Jaguars’ bats exploded for seven runs in the third inning and three runs in the fourth inning. North Laurel was able to put the game away with five runs in the top of the fifth inning.
