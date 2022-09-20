The Lady Colonels defeated North Laurel at home, 3-1, in an action-packed region showdown Tuesday night.
Whitley County traveled to North Laurel to begin the season, coming away with a 3-2 win over the Lady Jaguars. The Jaguars traveled to Whitley County for their second matchup of the season looking to even the series 1-1.
The Lady Colonels started off strong with an easy 25-15 victory. North Laurel fought back the second set, rallying toward a 25-22 win. In a tight third set, Whitley County prevailed, winning 26-24. The Lady Colonels wrapped up the win with a 25-23 win in the fourth and final set.
Next up for the Lady Colonels includes another must-win district matchup against crosstown rival Williamsburg this Thursday, Sept. 22.
The Lady Jaguars will try to bounce back Saturday, Sept. 24, in the First Priority Lady Colonel Volleyball Classic
