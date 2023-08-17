RICHMOND — North Laurel suffered its first loss of the season, taking one on the chin Thursday, losing to Madison Southern, 8-0.
The Lady Jaguars entered the matchup averaging 4.5 goals per game but couldn’t get anything going on offense while the Lady Eagles kept their perfect record intact at 3-0 by scoring a season-best eight goals.
“Madison Southern is a great team,” North Laurel coach Courtney Miller said. “They have great ball skills. They scored five goals in the first half.
“We held them to only three goals in the second half,” she added. “We’ve got some things to work on offensively and defensively. Brooklyn Mullins had 21 saves, and did an amazing job at the keeper position. We had players step up and play positions they had never played before, so I was happy to see them willing to do what was needed for the team.”
The Lady Jaguars (2-1) will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Southwestern.
