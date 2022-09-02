It was a long day for North Laurel when they hosted George Rogers Clark on Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals fired at will and didn’t allow any Lady Jaguars to score in the 9-0 shutout loss.
Early in the first half, Reese Patrick started the GRC scoring to give her team a 1-0 lead.
Then just a couple of minutes later, Madison Stapleton found the back of the net for the Lady Cardinals to increase the lead to 2-0.
The third goal of the night was by Ella Vanhooser with about 27:45 left to go in the first half.
Four minutes later, Ciana Araya scored to extend the GRC lead to 4-0.
Stapleton got her second goal of the night with about 10 minutes before halftime to give the Lady Cardinals at 5-0 lead at the break. She would keep the momentum going for GRC by starting the second half with another goal, making it 6-0.
Moments later, Patrick notched her second score to further extend the GRC lead to 7-0.
Gracie Cecil got in on the action with about 20 minutes left to score and make it 8-0 in favor of the Lady Cardinals.
Then lastly with just over four minutes left, McKenzie Stapleton got on the board to make the final score of 9-0.
With the loss, North Laurel falls to 2-2 on the season. The Lady Jaguars will return to action Thursday on the road at Corbin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.