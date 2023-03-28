LONDON — North Laurel suffered its first loss of the season, a 6-5 setback in eight innings to Estill County.
“Estill County has a nice team,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “They are so fundamentally sound. The difference in the game tonight was we made two errors and they only made one.
“We battled from behind twice tonight and we had a couple of chances to take the lead,” he added. “Tonight we struggled to get the big hit with runners on. The credit for that goes to Estill. That’s the breaks sometimes. We will practice tomorrow and get ready for the end of the week before we go to Florida for spring break.
“Braylee Fawbush hit a huge home run for us to tie early in the game and then we had to score two in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings,” Edwards continued. “Very proud of my girls tonight for the fight they showed. These types of games, I hate losing, but they will help us in the long run.”
Braylee Fawbush finished the game with two hits, including a home run. She also drove in two runs, and scored once.
Morgan Edwards finished with two hits, Katie Sams had two hits and Ellie Adams finished with a hit and an RBI.
Emily Sizemore, Saige McClure, and Bella Finley each had a hit. Emma Carl finished with a run scored.
Reagan Isaac pitched five innings for North Laurel (6-1), allowing four earned runs while striking out three batters. Haley Cooper pitched an inning, allowing one hit, and no earned runs. She finished with one strikeout.
Monday’s game
The North Laurel Lady Jaguars reached the 10-run plateau for the fifth time this season during their 14-6 road win over Wolfe County.
The Lady Jaguars are now sitting perfect at 6-0.
“Wolfe County has a nice team and their pitcher, Chloe Creech, really changes speed and spins the ball very well,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “We fought really throughout the first part of the game to adjust. We only led 2-0 through four.
“We started hitting in the fifth and ended with 14 hits on the night,” he added. “The girls really ran the bases well and we were able to push several runs across. A lot of credit to Wolfe County. They put four on the board and got back into the game but we responded with five runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth.”
Seventh-grader Emma Carl picked up her second straight win in the pitcher’s circle, throwing five innings while allowing only two earned runs, and finishing with two strikeouts. Reagan Isaac pitched the final two innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out two batters.
“We ran Emma back out to the mound tonight after she threw a great game Saturday,” Edwards said. “She gave us five good innings, allowed four runs, only two were earned. Reagan Isaac came in and finished it up. She pitched well again also.
“We made a couple of defensive mistakes that we normally don’t make, so we have to clean that up but another good night,” he added. “Very proud of my girls tonight. Back home tomorrow. Go Jags.”
Carl also done damage at the plate, connecting with a home run, and finishing with two hits while driving in two runs, and scoring twice.
Bella Sizemore had three hits at the plate, including a double while driving in two runs.
Saige McClure continued to swing a hot bat. She had a triple and a single while driving in four runs and scoring three times.
Emily Sizemore had two singles and a double along with two runs scored, an RBI, and a stolen base.
Katie Sams finished with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Haley Cooper turned in a single, two runs scored, and a stolen base.
Braylee Fawbush finished with a hit and two RBI while Morgan Edwards had a hit, Aubrey McCowan scored twice, Reeselyn Garland scored once, and Isaac drove in a run.
“Bella Sizemore with a big two-out hit in the first scoring two runs,” Edwards said. “Saige McClure was really good tonight with a bases clearing triple in the fifth. She had four RBI on the night. Emma Carl had two hits including a home run.”
Thursday’s game
North Laurel ran its record to a perfect 4-0 while scoring at least 10 runs in a game for the fourth time this season.
The Lady Jaguars connected with 16 hits during Thursday’s 13-2 win as Ellie Adams led the way with a three-hit, four-RBI effort. She also scored a run.
“We started pretty slow tonight but the credit for that goes to Whitley County,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “Coach (Angela) Singleton does a great job and she had her girls ready.
“We had 16 hits tonight from everyone in the lineup,” he added. “Big hit was Katie Sams in the fourth with a home run. Lots of credit to her for a great swing but also for the girls at the bottom of the lineup for being on base in front of her.”
The game was close for three innings with North Laurel holding a slim 3-1 advantage, but an eight-run fourth inning combined with a two-run fifth inning sealed the win for the Lady Jaguars.
Freshman Haley Cooper picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing nine hits and two earned runs while striking out a batter.
“Haley Cooper pitched a really good game,” Edwards said. “Gave up some hits but only two runs. She always makes a great pitch to get us out of any jam. Very happy with her performance tonight.
“Defense again was really good,” he added. “Whitley hit the ball really well tonight and we handled everything like we should. Proud of our defensive effort. I’ve said since I’ve had this job that if we make the plays we should and someone makes a great play, we will be in good shape. We did that tonight. We turned another double play tonight and Bella Sizemore made a great diving play in the fifth.”
Braylee Fawbush had two hits and two RBI while Katie Sams connected with her second home run of the season while finishing with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored. Emily Sizemore finished with two hits, three runs scored, an RBI, and a stolen base while Bella Sizemore had two hits and a run scored.
Cooper finished with two hits, and an RBI while Morgan Edwards collected a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Saige McClure finished with a double, and two runs scored while Bella Finley had a hit, and one run scored. Emma Carl, and Aubrey McCowan each scored a run apiece.
“Like I’ve said, we still have a long way to go,” Edwards said. “It’s a long season but I like where our team is right now. Go Jags.”
Ryhleigh Petrey, Amber Brown, and Jadynn Johnson each led Whitley County (1-5) with two hits apiece while Morgan Huddleston had a hit, and two RBI. Charley Chaney and Makenzie Lunsford each had a hit apiece.
“Tonight was a really good game until the three-run home run,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “We had a few costly base running mistakes as well. The girls did a better job of getting on base, now we just need to work on moving them around to get them to score.
“We are playing tough competition that will benefit us longer down the road,” she added. “Our coaching staff just wants our girls to believe in themselves as much as we believe in them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.