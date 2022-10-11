North Laurel went on the road Tuesday night to face crosstown rival South Laurel, and came away with a 3-0 sweep of the Lady Cardinals.
The Lady Jaguars got things started with a 25-16 win in the first set.
Then in the second set, they squeaked out a 26-24 set victory over South Laurel.
Finally in the third set, North Laurel took care of business and finished off the match with a 25-17 set win.
The Lady Jaguars improve to 22-11, and will wrap up the regular season Thursday when they host Leslie County.
The Lady Cardinals fall to 5-10, and will try to end the regular season on a high note when they host Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams on Thursday.
