Mikaela Moore

North Laurel's Mikaela Moore celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal. 

 Les Nicholson

North Laurel hosted Madison Southern on Monday, and came away with a 1-1 tie.

Haley Bogie helped the Lady Eagles get on the board by scoring a goal with 9:01 left in the first half to make the score 1-0.

Then in the second half with 20:01 left to play, North Laurel’s Mikaela Moore knotted the game up at 1-1 when she was able to find the back of the net.

That would make the final score, and give the Lady Jaguars a 2-3-1 record on the season.

They will be back in action Thursday when they go on the road to face Whitley County.

