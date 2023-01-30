SOMERSET — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars remained red-hot on Monday, winning their seventh game in a row with a convincing, 65-40, decision over Somerset.
Three players scored in double figures with Brooke Nichelson’s 21-point scoring effort leading the way. Emily Sizemore followed with 17 points while Chloe McKnight turned in a 10-point scoring effort.
North Laurel wasted little time taking control of the game, building a 26-4 advantage in the first quarter.
Nichelson scored 10 points during the quarter while Emily Sizemore added nine points.
The Lady Jaguars (18-4) held a 41-21 advantage at halftime with Nichelson drilling two 3-pointers and scoring eight points.
The Lady Jaguars managed only two points in the final eight minutes, a basket by Emma Carl, but the damage was already done.
North Laurel will travel to play Oneida Baptist on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.