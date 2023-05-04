LONDON — Chris Jones’ Corbin girls tennis team improved to 22-1 overall, and 13-0 against regional opponents after defeating North Laurel in match play, 8-1.
“North Laurel always has a very deep and competitive team and we knew we were in for another battle tonight,” Jones said. “Fortunately for us, most of those battles went our way. My doubles team comprised of seniors Allison Lundy and Abby Lunsford were up and down throughout their match but got some very important points when it really counted, and managed to win 10-5 in a super tie breaker at the No. 1 doubles spot.
“Kaiden Walden fought through some blisters on her foot and came up with a huge win at the No. 1 singles spot over a fellow senior Eva Clark,” he added. “Eva always hits the ball so well and we knew this would be another long hard match for Kaiden, but she came through for the big win for the second night in a row. Kaiden has really peaked in her game and has beaten the second and third best girls in the region on back to back nights — that’s no small feat for anyone to pull off. I couldn’t be happier for her. We had solid performances across the board tonight. This group of girls work hard every day and it shows.”
North Laurel coach Bobby Smith said he was pleased with his team’s effort against the defending 13th Region champion.
“Tough day for the girls,” he said. “A couple close courts didn't go our way, and we have some injury issues to deal with. Jayci was our highlight playing very well in her singles match.”
Girls
Corbin 8, North Laurel 1
Singles
1. Kaiden Walden (C) def. Eva Clark (NL), 7-6, 6-4
2. Lindsay Jones (C) def. Charlotte Griffin (NL), 6-0, 6-0
3. Katie Morton (C) def. Erin Cheek (NL), 8-1
4. Abby Lunsford (C) def. Brooke Hubbard (NL), 8-4
5. Allison Lundy (C) def. Molly Hamm (NL), 8-2
6. Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Mary Alice McVey (C), 8-2
Doubles
1. Lundy/Lunsford (C) def. Hamm/Brock (NL), 7-5, 2-6, 1-0
2. McArthur/Morton (C) def. Cheek/Phelps (NL), 6-0, 6-1
3. Jones/Walden (C) def. Clark/Griffin (NL), 8-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.