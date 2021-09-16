LONDON — Corbin snapped a seven-game losing skid to North Laurel on Thursday by upending the Lady Jaguars with a 1-0 win.
The last time the Lady Redhounds had beaten North Laurel came back on Oct. 17, 2017, in the 13th Region title game with Corbin picking up a 2-1 victory.
The Lady Redhounds improved to 4-7 with the win, and 2-1 vs. district opponents, which locked up the 49th District Tournament’s No. 2 seed. The loss dropped 1-7-1 overall, and 0-2 against district opponents. North Laurel’s game against Whitley County on Sept. 23 will decide the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.
The game’s lone goal took place during the 24th minute with Riley Childers scoring to give Corbin a 1-0 lead.
Both teams turned in solid defensive play as the Lady Redhounds did just enough to hold on and get the 1-0 win.
