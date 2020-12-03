LONDON -- The 2020 season was a tough one for Chris Larkey's North Laurel Jaguars.
First, they were dealing with a pandemic that changed things daily but then the unimaginable happened with the passing of teammate Kole Robinson.
But once the Jaguars were able to get back on the field, they were able to compile a 3-6 mark while reaching the playoffs.
"We are just happy we got to play this year," Larkey said. "I'm glad for those seniors that they got to play and have a season. We had some positive things happen with a lot of the young kids getting experience due to not having a big senior class. Our kids also learned to deal with adversity in a way no team should have to."
Larkey said a lot of things factored into his team struggling at times throughout the season.
"We did not meet our expectations this year," he admitted. "We started in great shape and had the potential to be a very good team. We had a tragedy happen that took two players from us, and an injury that hurt our offensive line. Any time you lose a starting running back and offensive line and defensive line starter that most of the offense goes through, then you are going to take a setback."
Despite the struggles, Larkey expects bigger and better things out of his team in 2021.
"Next year we should have a lot of kids back and have a lot of experience," he said. "But it depends how hard they work in the weight room and dedicate themselves to football. We are just glad our school administration helped us have and complete a season because it was a very hard job on workers and people behind the scenes to make sure everything went smooth."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.