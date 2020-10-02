LONDON — Joey Marcum’s South Laurel Cardinal soccer team lost a heartbreaker on Thursday when Southwestern’s Mohammed Abd scored with less than a minute remaining in the game to record a 3-2 victory.
“Both teams came out aggressive,” Marcum said. “Both teams adjusted and it became a defensive battle in the second half. With 55.4 seconds left, a Southwestern player fought through three defenders and he scored for the win.”
The Cardinals (4-5) jumped out to a 1-0 lead 14 minutes into the game after a goal by Landon White but the Warriors’ John Noyla answered seven minutes later to tie the game at one apiece.
Noyola scored again five minutes later to give his team a 2-1 advantage before South Laurel’s ties the match at two apiece at the 32-minute mark.
The game remained tied until Southwestern’s Abd scored with 55 seconds remaining in the match.
