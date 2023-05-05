LONDON — It looked as if South Laurel was well on its way to win No. 16 during Friday’s Jon Hooker Classic, holding a comfortable 7-2 lead over Somerset after five innings of play.
But then the sixth inning happened.
The Briar Jumpers scored seven runs to take a 9-7 lead while adding two insurance runs in the seventh inning, capturing an 11-8 comeback win over a stunned Cardinal squad.
South Laurel (15-14) built a five-run lead by breaking open a two-all tie with four runs in the fourth inning. The Cardinals added another run in the fifth inning to make the score, 7-2, before Somerset’s rally.
Coach Trey Smith used five pitchers while four errors defensively led to four unearned runs. South Laurel’s five pitchers also combined to give up nine hits, six walks, and seven earned runs.
Jack Vaughn led South Laurel with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while scoring once.
Cole Harville turned in a 2-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring twice.
Ashton Garland collected two hits and scored twice while Will Alsip had two hits and scored once.
Waylon Hensley finished with a hit and a run scored while Stephen Byrd scored once. Vincent Sizemore and Alex Collett each finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece.
