A late-game surge by the North Laurel Jaguars carried them to a 77-65 win over the visiting Madison Central Indians on Monday night.
The Indians traveled to London as one of the top teams in the 11th Region this season and were next in a long line of the best teams in the state that North Laurel has taken on this season. The Jaguars came into Monday night after a loss to top-ranked Ballard.
North Laurel relied on the duo of Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson on their way to the win, and got some sharp shooting from Clay Sizemore and Brody Brock throughout the night. Sheppard finished the game with 38 points, followed by Davidson with 18. Sizemore and Brock each scored nine, apiece.
The game was back-and-forth for much of the night, with the Jaguars trailing 50-49 after three quarters played. North Laurel outscored Madison Central 28-15 in the fourth quarter to take the win.
Coach Nate Valentine said his team made plays when they needed it the most against a good Indians’ squad.
“Tonight was a good win against another good opponent,” said Valentine. “We made winning plays down the stretch when we had to. We showed a lot of fight in the fourth quarter.”
The Jaguars took a 19-10 lead to open the game in the first quarter. Madison Central picked things up on offense in the second quarter, behind 11 points from Jalen Davis, including three three-point shots, to cut the lead to 28-27 at the half.
The Indians came out firing in the third quarter but an ankle injury to Davis early in the period slowed down Madison Central. Despite the injury, the Indians pulled ahead 50-49 at the end of the third.
Davidson dominated the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his 18 points. Sheppard added 10 and Brock knocked down two big three-point shots, helping the Jaguars to the 77-65 victory.
Valentine said the win was a nice ending to what has been the most difficult portion of their schedule this season, coming off two of the most competitive tournaments in the state in December.
“We have had a really tough stretch of games,” said Valentine. “I think our guys have handled it as well as possible.”
With the win, North Laurel improved to 11-4 on the season. They will face Oneida Baptist Institute on Saturday.
North Laurel 77, Madison Central 65
North Laurel 19 9 21 28 - 77
Madison Central 10 17 23 15 - 65
North Laurel (77) - Sheppard 38, Davidson 18, Brock 9, Sizemore 9, Caden Harris 3
Madison Central (65) - Davis 15, Skaggs 12, Todd 18, Hardin 20
